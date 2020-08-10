Developing country climate plans deserve our respect
A number of developing countries are coming forward with ambitious decarbonisation plans, but as Ed King explains, their significance is often too easily ignored
Last month Jamaica submitted a new climate plan to the UN - it garnered little global coverage or praise. Jamaica is a small economy and whatever the government in Kingston decides, it rarely moves...
Trek ventures into bike grips made from fishing nets
Partnership with recycling firm Plastix will see maritime plastic waste repurposed into mountain bike grips
'M*** F****': Meatless Farm targets lockdown flexitarians with playful advertising campaign
Advertising campaign from Leeds-based plant-based food company aims to convert Brits who have cut down meat during lockdown to embrace a meat-free lifestyle
Reusable coffee cups are back, says Starbucks
Company says that following 'rigorous testing' it is satisfied it can safely re-introduce reusable cup service across its EMEA branches as coronavirus lockdowns ease