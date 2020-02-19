Smarter homes and better data are critical to any net zero vision

  • Dr Joanne Wade, Association for Decentralised Energy
In 2020 the government must set out its vision for delivering energy efficient net zero homes, argues Dr Joanne Wade of the Association for Decentralised Energy

The new cabinet is in place, the Budget is around the corner, and COP26 is fast approaching. A good time to ask: what should the government be doing, right now, to drive the transition to net zero? ...

