'We can save the Earth': Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos commits $10bn towards fighting climate crisis

World's richest man uses personal wealth to launch Bezos Earth Fund, in a move that follows growing pressure on Amazon to ramp up its climate efforts

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has pledged $10bn of his personal wealth towards fighting the climate crisis, with the billionaire yesterday promising to "amplify known ways and to explore new ways of fighting the devastating impact of climate change on this planet we all share".

The the world's richest man - who is estimated to hold a personal net worth of almost $130bn, according to Forbes - made the announcement on his Instagram page yesterday, in move that follows significant pressure from Amazon staff who have been calling on the tech and retail giant to scale up its climate efforts.

"Climate change is the biggest threat to our planet," Bezos wrote yesterday. "This global initiative will fund scientists, activists, NGOs - any effort that offers a real possibility to help preserve and protect the natural world."

Dubbed the Bezos Earth Fund, he said the initiative would start issuing grants this summer, but revealed few further details about how the funding scheme would operate or what kinds of projects it would look to support.

"It's going to take collective action from big companies, small companies, nation states, global organizations, and individuals," Bezos said of combatting climate change.

Bezos is estimated hold a fortune which is around $20bn greater than that of the world's second welathist man, Bill Gates, but has previously faced criticism for not signing the Giving Pledge, which commits the super-rich to giving away at least half of their wealth during the course of their lifetimes.

His online retail behemoth has also been the subject of an ongoing campaign from a group of its own staff - the Amazon Employees for Climate Justice - which last year urged the company to increase its climate action ambition by adopting a 2030 net zero target, a move which was shortly followed by Amazon pledging to achieve net zero emissions across its global business by 2040.

Amazon said it would switch to using 100 per cent renewable energy by 2030, and has also separately lodged a giant bulk order for 100,000 fully electric delivery vehicles to decarbinise its road fleet in pursuit of the 2040 net zero target.

Bezos himself has also been increasingly vocal about the climate crisis. At an Amazon event in India last month he said that "anybody today who is not acknowledging that climate change is real - that we humans are affecting the planet in a very significant and dangerous way - those people are not being reasonable".