Zero emission buses' market share grows to a third during first half of the year

Electric buses continue their push into mainstream, but electric HGV market enjoys only modest progress during second quarter
New figures have today confirmed electric buses and heavy good vehicles (HGVs) are continuing to outperform the wider auto market, delivering increased market shares for zero emissions technologies that...
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