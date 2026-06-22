Women in Green Business Awards 2026: Finalists announced

To mark the start of London Climate Action Week, BusinessGreen has today published the full shortlist for this autumn's Women in Green Business Awards
BusinessGreen is delighted to today announce the full list of finalists for the Women in Green Business Awards 2026.
Now in their third year, the prestigious awards will take place at the Marriott London Grosvenor Square on the evening of Wednesday 7th October, bringing together hundreds of sustainability leaders to celebrate the achievements of women working right across the UK's green economy.
This year we received a record number of nominations and entries for the awards, making the judging process more challenging than ever. Huge congratulations goes to everyone who was nominated for the hugely impressive work they are undertaking every day.
The finalists will now be considered by our independent panel of expert judges, with the winners and highly commended entries then announced at the awards ceremony and gala dinner in October.
You can now book your place at the awards through the event website.
Campaign of the Year
Consilient Health - The 3Rs: Rethink. Respond. Relay Campaign
Delyth Fetherston Dilke - The case against the chemicals campaign
Hosted by Gill - Global Women in EV Day
Sustainability Rocks
Octopus Energy - Octopus Energy Equality Foundation (OEEF)
Women in Energy Storage (WinES) network
Partnership of the Year
Aira and IKEA
Government Digital Sustainability Alliance (GDSA)
Octopus Energy and the King's Trust - Jobs That Matter
Diversity and Inclusion Strategy of the Year
AirEx - Diversity and Inclusion Strategy
Consilient Health - Creating an Inclusive and Sustainable Workplace Culture
Coventry City Council - #CovConnects Digital Inclusion Strategy
Global Women in EV Day and The 49 Collective - Diversity and Inclusion Strategy
Octopus Energy Equality Foundation (OEEF) - Diversity and Inclusion Strategy
Women in Energy Storage (WinES) network
Consultancy of the Year
GoBe (APEM Group)
Enovation Consulting
Nashability
Positive Impacts
Sustainability Talent
Sustainable Film
SWT Ecology Services
Turner & Townsend
Transition Finance Network (TFN)
Worlds Better
Transport Professional of the Year
Aline Gomes - Network Rail
Dora Clarke - Osprey Charging Network
Isabela Tatu - Clean Marine Shipping Limited
Lorna McAtear - National Grid
Louise Dando - Good Journey CIC
Melanie Lane - Pod
Mittal Kothari - American Express Global Business Travel
Vome Aghoghovbia - Veolia
Investment Professional of the Year
Anne Reaney - Rebalance Earth
Ariane Brunel - Triple Point
Charlotte O'Leary - Investors for Purpose
Greta Talbot-Jones - Aviva Investors
Isabelle Smith - Atrato
Josephine Bush - Next Energy Solar Fund Plc
Maria Dutton - Green Finance Institute
Paris Jordan - Raymond James Wealth Management
Pippa Gawley - Zero Carbon Capital
Sana Kapadia - Heading for Change
Buildings Professional of the Year
Amanda Williams - Chartered Institute of Building
Deepika Singhal - Hollis
Eleni Polychroniadou - Sintali
Fiona Bain - Happy Energy Solutions Ltd
Hannah Leggatt - The Clancy Group
Maria Dutton - Green Finance Institute
Michelle Sanchez - RSHP
Mitakshi Sirsi - Broadway Malyan
Roseanna Bentley - Balfour Beatty
Carbon Markets Professional of the Year
Alexandra Bury - UNDO Carbon
Aurélie Gonzalez - Yama
Bee Hui Yeh - Patch
Hannah Hicks - Climate Impact Partners
Joyce Tay - Finance Earth
Mireille Meneses Campos - SE Advisory Services
Sapna Nijhawan - Sustainiam
Shreeya Shukla - Pi Green Innovations
Clean Energy Professional of the Year
Alessandra De Zottis - Sonnedix
Amandine Tetot - Triodos Bank UK
Angela Wilkinson - The World Energy Council
Dhara Vyas - Energy UK
Fran Button - British Solar Renewables
Freya Burton - LanzaTech
Julia Pyke - Agilia Infrastructure Partners
Laura Miranda Perez - Oxford Photovoltaics Limited
Louise Dalton - CMS
Nicola Teague - APEM
Clean Technology Innovator of the Year
Adelya Khayrova - Demeter Bio Ltd
Ash Penley - ZOEX LTD
Aurélie Gonzalez - Yama
Beena Sharma - CCU International
Beth Fairweather-Bloud - Sky
Carrie Lambert - Floral Energy
Karen Connolly - Kingspan Group
Kyra Sedransk Campbell - Danu Water
Lora Jakobsen - ZeroNorth
Nature Champion of the Year
Brigette Reid - Frontierra
Char Love - Natura
Dimple Patel - NatureMetrics
Julia Baker - Mott MacDonald
Emily McKenzie - Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures
Ffion Davies - The Crown Estate
Leah Ramoutar - Aviva
Meryl Richards - Ceres
Nadine McCormick - World Business Council for Sustainable Development
Communications or Marketing Professional of the Year - Agency
Caitlin Drown - Blakeney
Emily Luscombe - ERM
Jade Pallister - Seahorse Environmental
Jenny Briggs - Greenhouse Communications
Karine Trinquetel - Kantar
Katherine Keddie - Adopter
Mehak Chowdhary - Fractional Impact Team
Pip Watkins - AirEx Technologies Ltd
Sarah Yeats - Sledge
Victoria Page - VP Comms
Communications or Marketing Professional of the Year - In-House
Gaby Hornsby - BBC
Hannah Blackmore - Climate Impact Partners
Hannah Craik - House of Hackney
Lisa Boyles - giffgaff
Louise Daniels - Thrive Renewables
Monica Molesag - SAP
Samika Meshram-Jasinski - CDP
Tara Geoghegan - Haymarket Media Group
Zoe Ruthven - Triodos Bank UK
Diversity and Inclusion Champion of the Year
Beena Sharma - CCU International
Evelyn Akpan - Air IT Group Limited
Gill Nowell - Hosted by Gill
Jane Thomas - Women in Retrofit CIC
Laura Merriman - GridBeyond
Paulina Kepka - Hitachi Energy
Sacha Speed - Apollo Fire Detectors
Inspiring Returner of the Year
Catherine Van Russelt - APEM Ltd
Clare Townley - Retrofits Of Laughter
Cynthia McHale - Ceres
Golda Zipfel - UK Power Networks
Joanna Edwards - Zapmap Limited
Louise Gladwell - Kingsfleet Wealth Limited
Maelle Pelisson - Business for Nature
Nadia Misconi - Zapmap
Mentor of the Year
Faye Benton - MCS
Liv Cropper - Yellow Bench Coaching
Lorna McAtear - National Grid
Lucy Lepore - Rathbones Greenbank
Emma Littlewood - 51toCarbonZero
Michaela Lindridge - Severfield
Rosemary Reed - Jane Goodall Institute UK
Sarah Strong - GoBe Consultants
Zsofia Szemerédy - Leverage Point Entertainment
Women in STEM Champion of the Year
Carole Ramaroson - HSBC
Catalina Valentino - Elixr
Emma Sueref - Oxygen House
Freya Burton - LanzaTech
Karen Connolly - Kingspan Group
Katie Neck - Sustained Futures
Sammy Lee- East Coast college
Selin Calik - Women in Smart Energy UK
Susan McDonald - Deloitte, The James Hutton Institute, Women's Engineering Society
Rising Star of the Year - SME
Agata Rucin - RESTORE
Aoife Parker - Seahorse Environmental
Ellie Richards - Enovation Consulting
Evie Hymas - Biofarm Ltd
Hazel Scurr - Gren
Katie King-Smith - Philosophy Consulting Ltd
Niamh McBride - Material Focus
Sophie Rogers - Seahorse Environmental
Sushmita Chitrakar - Grit Circle Training & Development Pvt. Ltd.
Rising Star of the Year - Large Firm
Caitlin Edgerton - Hitachi Energy
Celia Iordache Pérez - Azzurri Group
Charu Madan - Haleon
Grace Barrett - Calderdale and Huddersfield Solutions Ltd
Isabelle Nuttall - RSK Environment
Kate Swan - Mott MacDonald
Kate Thompson - EA Technology Ltd
Poppy Paynton - Network Rail
Sajni Vekaria - Balfour Beatty plc
Sophia Kesteven - Octopus Energy
Victoria Newton - Zoological Society of London
Yeshna Mistry - Myton Food Group
Small Business of the Year
AirEx Technologies Ltd
AimHi Earth
EcoGrade.ai
Event Cycle
Frontierra
Hosted by Gill
Muirhall Energy
Pax Foster Limited
Sustained Futures
UNDO Carbon
Business of the Year
Aira Home UK Ltd
Bamboo Connect
CCU International
Futerra Ltd.
Gallery Les Bois
Green Hermitage
Greenhouse Communications
Hiyield
In2tec Ltd
Zapmap
Entrepreneur of the Year
Amna Bezanty - Sustainable Molecules
Chantelle Brandwood - Eco Action
Claire Hill - Gallery Les Bois
Emma Armstrong - In2tec Ltd
Fran Lucraft - Grace & Green
Gabriele Barteskaite - Future Greens Farms Ltd
Katie Neck - Sustained Futures
Rodica Murphy - RM Sustainability Consulting
Scarlett Nash - Nashability
Shreya Bhan - Brushcode Limited
Corporate Sustainability Lead of the Year
Alice Bazzano - Trivium Packaging
Amelle Mestari - Equans UK & Ireland
Bianca Wong - Kingspan
Claudine Blamey - Aviva
Elisa Moscolin - Sage
Julie Owst - Bidfood
Kirsty Green-Mann - Hays PLC
Latifa Kapadia - PwC
Melissa Goncalves Ferreira - Experian
Renata Pollini - Holcim
Leader of the Year
Carlota Garcia-Manas - Royal London Asset Management (RLAM)
Costanza Poggi - Seahorse Environmental
Donna Murphy - Haymarket Media Group
Jane Gaston - Net Zero North West
Lamé Verre - The Crown Estate
Liz Woods - British Standards Institute
Sheri Hickok - Climate Impact Partners
Sophie Lambin - Kite Insights
Susan McDonald - Deloitte, The James Hutton Institute, Women's Engineering Society
Woman of the Year
To be announced on the night
Lifetime Achievement Award
To be announced on the night