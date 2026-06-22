Women in Green Business Awards 2026: Finalists announced

BusinessGreen is delighted to today announce the full list of finalists for the Women in Green Business Awards 2026.

Now in their third year, the prestigious awards will take place at the Marriott London Grosvenor Square on the evening of Wednesday 7th October, bringing together hundreds of sustainability leaders to celebrate the achievements of women working right across the UK's green economy.

This year we received a record number of nominations and entries for the awards, making the judging process more challenging than ever. Huge congratulations goes to everyone who was nominated for the hugely impressive work they are undertaking every day.

The finalists will now be considered by our independent panel of expert judges, with the winners and highly commended entries then announced at the awards ceremony and gala dinner in October.

You can now book your place at the awards through the event website.

Campaign of the Year

Consilient Health - The 3Rs: Rethink. Respond. Relay Campaign

Delyth Fetherston Dilke - The case against the chemicals campaign

Hosted by Gill - Global Women in EV Day

Sustainability Rocks

Octopus Energy - Octopus Energy Equality Foundation (OEEF)

Women in Energy Storage (WinES) network

Partnership of the Year

Aira and IKEA

Government Digital Sustainability Alliance (GDSA)

Octopus Energy and the King's Trust - Jobs That Matter

Diversity and Inclusion Strategy of the Year

AirEx - Diversity and Inclusion Strategy

Consilient Health - Creating an Inclusive and Sustainable Workplace Culture

Coventry City Council - #CovConnects Digital Inclusion Strategy

Global Women in EV Day and The 49 Collective - Diversity and Inclusion Strategy

Octopus Energy Equality Foundation (OEEF) - Diversity and Inclusion Strategy

Women in Energy Storage (WinES) network

Consultancy of the Year

GoBe (APEM Group)

Enovation Consulting

Nashability

Positive Impacts

Sustainability Talent

Sustainable Film

SWT Ecology Services

Turner & Townsend

Transition Finance Network (TFN)

Worlds Better

Transport Professional of the Year

Aline Gomes - Network Rail

Dora Clarke - Osprey Charging Network

Isabela Tatu - Clean Marine Shipping Limited

Lorna McAtear - National Grid

Louise Dando - Good Journey CIC

Melanie Lane - Pod

Mittal Kothari - American Express Global Business Travel

Vome Aghoghovbia - Veolia

Investment Professional of the Year

Anne Reaney - Rebalance Earth

Ariane Brunel - Triple Point

Charlotte O'Leary - Investors for Purpose

Greta Talbot-Jones - Aviva Investors

Isabelle Smith - Atrato

Josephine Bush - Next Energy Solar Fund Plc

Maria Dutton - Green Finance Institute

Paris Jordan - Raymond James Wealth Management

Pippa Gawley - Zero Carbon Capital

Sana Kapadia - Heading for Change

Buildings Professional of the Year

Amanda Williams - Chartered Institute of Building

Deepika Singhal - Hollis

Eleni Polychroniadou - Sintali

Fiona Bain - Happy Energy Solutions Ltd

Hannah Leggatt - The Clancy Group

Maria Dutton - Green Finance Institute

Michelle Sanchez - RSHP

Mitakshi Sirsi - Broadway Malyan

Roseanna Bentley - Balfour Beatty

Carbon Markets Professional of the Year

Alexandra Bury - UNDO Carbon

Aurélie Gonzalez - Yama

Bee Hui Yeh - Patch

Hannah Hicks - Climate Impact Partners

Joyce Tay - Finance Earth

Mireille Meneses Campos - SE Advisory Services

Sapna Nijhawan - Sustainiam

Shreeya Shukla - Pi Green Innovations

Clean Energy Professional of the Year

Alessandra De Zottis - Sonnedix

Amandine Tetot - Triodos Bank UK

Angela Wilkinson - The World Energy Council

Dhara Vyas - Energy UK

Fran Button - British Solar Renewables

Freya Burton - LanzaTech

Julia Pyke - Agilia Infrastructure Partners

Laura Miranda Perez - Oxford Photovoltaics Limited

Louise Dalton - CMS

Nicola Teague - APEM

Clean Technology Innovator of the Year

Adelya Khayrova - Demeter Bio Ltd

Ash Penley - ZOEX LTD

Aurélie Gonzalez - Yama

Beena Sharma - CCU International

Beth Fairweather-Bloud - Sky

Carrie Lambert - Floral Energy

Karen Connolly - Kingspan Group

Kyra Sedransk Campbell - Danu Water

Lora Jakobsen - ZeroNorth

Nature Champion of the Year

Brigette Reid - Frontierra

Char Love - Natura

Dimple Patel - NatureMetrics

Julia Baker - Mott MacDonald

Emily McKenzie - Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures

Ffion Davies - The Crown Estate

Leah Ramoutar - Aviva

Meryl Richards - Ceres

Nadine McCormick - World Business Council for Sustainable Development

Communications or Marketing Professional of the Year - Agency

Caitlin Drown - Blakeney

Emily Luscombe - ERM

Jade Pallister - Seahorse Environmental

Jenny Briggs - Greenhouse Communications

Karine Trinquetel - Kantar

Katherine Keddie - Adopter

Mehak Chowdhary - Fractional Impact Team

Pip Watkins - AirEx Technologies Ltd

Sarah Yeats - Sledge

Victoria Page - VP Comms

Communications or Marketing Professional of the Year - In-House

Gaby Hornsby - BBC

Hannah Blackmore - Climate Impact Partners

Hannah Craik - House of Hackney

Lisa Boyles - giffgaff

Louise Daniels - Thrive Renewables

Monica Molesag - SAP

Samika Meshram-Jasinski - CDP

Tara Geoghegan - Haymarket Media Group

Zoe Ruthven - Triodos Bank UK

Diversity and Inclusion Champion of the Year

Beena Sharma - CCU International

Evelyn Akpan - Air IT Group Limited

Gill Nowell - Hosted by Gill

Jane Thomas - Women in Retrofit CIC

Laura Merriman - GridBeyond

Paulina Kepka - Hitachi Energy

Sacha Speed - Apollo Fire Detectors

Inspiring Returner of the Year

Catherine Van Russelt - APEM Ltd

Clare Townley - Retrofits Of Laughter

Cynthia McHale - Ceres

Golda Zipfel - UK Power Networks

Joanna Edwards - Zapmap Limited

Louise Gladwell - Kingsfleet Wealth Limited

Maelle Pelisson - Business for Nature

Nadia Misconi - Zapmap

Mentor of the Year

Faye Benton - MCS

Liv Cropper - Yellow Bench Coaching

Lorna McAtear - National Grid

Lucy Lepore - Rathbones Greenbank

Emma Littlewood - 51toCarbonZero

Michaela Lindridge - Severfield

Rosemary Reed - Jane Goodall Institute UK

Sarah Strong - GoBe Consultants

Zsofia Szemerédy - Leverage Point Entertainment

Women in STEM Champion of the Year

Carole Ramaroson - HSBC

Catalina Valentino - Elixr

Emma Sueref - Oxygen House

Freya Burton - LanzaTech

Karen Connolly - Kingspan Group

Katie Neck - Sustained Futures

Sammy Lee- East Coast college

Selin Calik - Women in Smart Energy UK

Susan McDonald - Deloitte, The James Hutton Institute, Women's Engineering Society

Rising Star of the Year - SME

Agata Rucin - RESTORE

Aoife Parker - Seahorse Environmental

Ellie Richards - Enovation Consulting

Evie Hymas - Biofarm Ltd

Hazel Scurr - Gren

Katie King-Smith - Philosophy Consulting Ltd

Niamh McBride - Material Focus

Sophie Rogers - Seahorse Environmental

Sushmita Chitrakar - Grit Circle Training & Development Pvt. Ltd.

Rising Star of the Year - Large Firm

Caitlin Edgerton - Hitachi Energy

Celia Iordache Pérez - Azzurri Group

Charu Madan - Haleon

Grace Barrett - Calderdale and Huddersfield Solutions Ltd

Isabelle Nuttall - RSK Environment

Kate Swan - Mott MacDonald

Kate Thompson - EA Technology Ltd

Poppy Paynton - Network Rail

Sajni Vekaria - Balfour Beatty plc

Sophia Kesteven - Octopus Energy

Victoria Newton - Zoological Society of London

Yeshna Mistry - Myton Food Group

Small Business of the Year

AirEx Technologies Ltd

AimHi Earth

EcoGrade.ai

Event Cycle

Frontierra

Hosted by Gill

Muirhall Energy

Pax Foster Limited

Sustained Futures

UNDO Carbon

Business of the Year

Aira Home UK Ltd

Bamboo Connect

CCU International

Futerra Ltd.

Gallery Les Bois

Green Hermitage

Greenhouse Communications

Hiyield

In2tec Ltd

Zapmap

Entrepreneur of the Year

Amna Bezanty - Sustainable Molecules

Chantelle Brandwood - Eco Action

Claire Hill - Gallery Les Bois

Emma Armstrong - In2tec Ltd

Fran Lucraft - Grace & Green

Gabriele Barteskaite - Future Greens Farms Ltd

Katie Neck - Sustained Futures

Rodica Murphy - RM Sustainability Consulting

Scarlett Nash - Nashability

Shreya Bhan - Brushcode Limited

Corporate Sustainability Lead of the Year

Alice Bazzano - Trivium Packaging

Amelle Mestari - Equans UK & Ireland

Bianca Wong - Kingspan

Claudine Blamey - Aviva

Elisa Moscolin - Sage

Julie Owst - Bidfood

Kirsty Green-Mann - Hays PLC

Latifa Kapadia - PwC

Melissa Goncalves Ferreira - Experian

Renata Pollini - Holcim

Leader of the Year

Carlota Garcia-Manas - Royal London Asset Management (RLAM)

Costanza Poggi - Seahorse Environmental

Donna Murphy - Haymarket Media Group

Jane Gaston - Net Zero North West

Lamé Verre - The Crown Estate

Liz Woods - British Standards Institute

Sheri Hickok - Climate Impact Partners

Sophie Lambin - Kite Insights

Susan McDonald - Deloitte, The James Hutton Institute, Women's Engineering Society

Woman of the Year

To be announced on the night

Lifetime Achievement Award

To be announced on the night