Heatwave sparks grid operator's latest call for more power

James Murray
clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

NESO again issues Electricity Margin Notice for this evening, as it looks to secure additional generation or flexibility services to help manage impact of extreme temperatures

Summertime warnings over power supplies tend to be extremely rare, but late yesterday the National Energy System Operator (NESO) issued its second call for additional generation or flexible capacity in...

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