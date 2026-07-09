Heatwave sparks grid operator's latest call for more power

NESO again issues Electricity Margin Notice for this evening, as it looks to secure additional generation or flexibility services to help manage impact of extreme temperatures
Summertime warnings over power supplies tend to be extremely rare, but late yesterday the National Energy System Operator (NESO) issued its second call for additional generation or flexible capacity in...
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