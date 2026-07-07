Google and RWE back fusion startup Proxima Energy in record €411m funding round

Michael Holder
clock • 3 min read
Credit: Proxima Energy
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Credit: Proxima Energy

Investment in German firm through to be largest in a European fusion energy developer to date

Proxima Energy has raised €411m from a raft of investors including tech giant Google and German energy firm RWE, in what is thought be the largest investment a European fusion company to date. The results...

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