Google and RWE back fusion startup Proxima Energy in record €411m funding round

Investment in German firm through to be largest in a European fusion energy developer to date
Proxima Energy has raised €411m from a raft of investors including tech giant Google and German energy firm RWE, in what is thought be the largest investment a European fusion company to date. The results...
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