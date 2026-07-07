Gyre Energy raises $1.3m to scale AI-powered industrial cooling technology

Oxford-founded company targets cold storage, industrial cooling and data centres for its AI cooling optimisation systems amid expected growing demand for more efficient cooling and air conditioning
Gyre Energy has raised $1.3m from investors to help scale its plans to use using artificial intelligence (AI) and thermal energy storage to help cut costs and energy use from industrial cooling systems...
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