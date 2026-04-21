First Light Fusion completes £25m funding round

Michael Holder
clock • 3 min read
Credit: First Light Fusion
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Credit: First Light Fusion

University of Oxford spin-out among growing numbers of innovators worldwide racing to develop commercially-viable fusion energy technology

First Light Fusion has raised a further £25m through its latest funding round, with the UK firm among a growing number of innovators worldwide racing to develop commercially-viable nuclear fusion technology...

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