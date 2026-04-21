First Light Fusion completes £25m funding round

University of Oxford spin-out among growing numbers of innovators worldwide racing to develop commercially-viable fusion energy technology
First Light Fusion has raised a further £25m through its latest funding round, with the UK firm among a growing number of innovators worldwide racing to develop commercially-viable nuclear fusion technology...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis