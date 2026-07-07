EU Omnibus: Commission moves to further streamline sustainability reporting standards

Number of mandatory datapoints covered by draft ESRS cut by over 60 per cent, as European Commission proposes fresh measures to address administrative burdens
The European Commission has moved to further streamline its sustainability reporting standards as part of ongoing efforts to reduce administrative burdens facing businesses under the controversial 'Omnibus'...
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