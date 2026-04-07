Ecology Group snaps up environmental consultancy Wildwood Ecology

Latest acquisition forms part of company's ambition to become market leader in ecological and environmental consultancy
Environmental services platform Ecology Group has announced the acquisition of rival firm Wildwood Ecology, in a move aimed at forming "a growing market leader in ecological and environmental consultancy"....
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