ChargeUK: 90 per cent of EV charging network growth happening outside London

New data shows the roll out of EV charging networks is now extending far beyond the south east
Ninety per cent of the growth in rapid electric vehicle (EV) charge points over the past two years has taken place outside of London, with the East of England, North West, and North East now delivering...
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