Lloyds and Wildfarmed launch Food & Nature Resilience Fund

Stuart Stone
clock • 3 min read
Credit: Chris Parkes
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Credit: Chris Parkes

New initiative aims to accelerate transition of the UK's three million hectares of arable farmland to regenerative agriculture standards

Lloyds Banking Group and Wildfarmed have this week launched the 'Food & Nature Resilience Fund', in a bid to accelerate the transition to regenerative agricultural practices across the UK's three million...

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Stuart Stone
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