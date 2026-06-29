Virgin Media O2 sets out transition plan to reach net zero by 2040

Mobile and tech giant unveils long-term strategy to cut emissions and build a more climate-resilient business
Virgin Media O2 has today set out a new long-term strategy to reduce its environmental impact, extend the life of its technology, enhance its climate resilience, and reach net zero emissions by 2040...
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