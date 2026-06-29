Summer's new normal is a hazard that's testing Europe's climate resilience

clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Right across the continent climate resilience efforts are lagging far behind the dangerous realities that come with rising temperatures

It is only June, and Europe is already baking through its second extreme heatwave in two months. Temperatures have topped 44C in parts of the continent. Heat alerts are now in place for several countries,...

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