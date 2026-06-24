Farming Roadmap 2050: Defra touts vision for more climate-resilient farming

Michael Holder
clock • 6 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Government unveils long-term plan for farming in England focused on strengthening food security, boosting profitability, and enhancing resilience in face of escalating climate impacts

The government is today set to unveil its Farming Roadmap to 2050, setting out a vision to ensure food production and horticulture across England are better prepared for increasingly extreme weather and...

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