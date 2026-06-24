Farming Roadmap 2050: Defra touts vision for more climate-resilient farming

Government unveils long-term plan for farming in England focused on strengthening food security, boosting profitability, and enhancing resilience in face of escalating climate impacts
The government is today set to unveil its Farming Roadmap to 2050, setting out a vision to ensure food production and horticulture across England are better prepared for increasingly extreme weather and...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis