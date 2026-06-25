Why business must reshape its relationship with nature to embrace transformation

clock • 4 min read

Business is changing at pace, yet companies remain as reliant on nature as ever - and on a nature-depleting planet such reliance comes with growing risks attached, writes EY's Velislava Ivanova

Nature topics have been steadily rising on the business agenda but not with the urgency required to halt and reverse nature loss. As the statistics repeatedly show, the benefits that nature brings are...

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