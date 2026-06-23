'Swaptopus': Octopus Energy and CATL team up on electric trucking network

Partners plan more than 30 battery-swapping hubs across Europe to speed up electrification of road freight
Octopus Energy has teamed up with battery manufacturer CATL to build a European network of battery swapping hubs, which aims to allow electric lorries to replace depleted batteries in minutes, eliminating...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis