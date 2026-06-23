'Swaptopus': Octopus Energy and CATL team up on electric trucking network

clock • 2 min read
Credit: Octopus Energy / CATL
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Credit: Octopus Energy / CATL

Partners plan more than 30 battery-swapping hubs across Europe to speed up electrification of road freight

Octopus Energy has teamed up with battery manufacturer CATL to build a European network of battery swapping hubs, which aims to allow electric lorries to replace depleted batteries in minutes, eliminating...

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