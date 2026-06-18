DP World revs up new electric HGV trial for UK haulage firms

clock • 2 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Logistics giant aims to provide around 100 trial opportunities for UK companies to test electric HGVs in real world environments, as it looks to increase uptake of low carbon freight options

UK hauliers can now rent and test electric Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs) over a 12-week period through a new initiative run by logistics giant DP World. The company announced today it is expanding its...

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