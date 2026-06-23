The UK sustainability lead at the maker of Cadbury's chocolate reflects on efforts to reduce unnecessary packaging and adopt more sustainable materials
As Mondelēz International's UK sustainability lead, Joanna Dias' role revolves around core challenges ranging from cutting greenhouse gas emissions, water usage and food waste, to sourcing more sustainable...
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