Investors worth $1.8tr urge freight industry to tackle air pollution from road fleets

clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Investors issue public joint statement warning air pollution from road vehicles should be seen as a material business risk for freight and logistics operators

More than 30 investors together responsible for managing $1.8tr in assets worldwide have today joined together in calling on freight and logistics companies to take urgent action to address air pollution...

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