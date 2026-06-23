'Time to come clean': UN Secretary General pushes for action on methane and AI energy use

António Guterres calls on fossil fuels, agriculture, waste, and AI tech sectors to step up climate action in support of new UN clean energy transition blueprint
UN Secretary General António Guterres has called on the waste, farming, and fossil fuel industries to step up action to tackle methane emissions, as he unveiled a new blueprint for the global clean energy...
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