'Project Cosmos': Carbon Brief launches world's 'most complete' database of climate research

Stuart Stone
clock • 3 min read
Carbon Brief’s database of climate change research is visualised as an interactive “cosmos” – Credit: Carbon Brief
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Carbon Brief’s database of climate change research is visualised as an interactive “cosmos” – Credit: Carbon Brief

Carbon Brief has mapped a 'universe' of more than 1.8 million unique climate publications through an 18-month research project

Carbon Brief has today launched a digital database containing more than 1.8 million publications linked by 40 million citation relationships, which promises to deliver the 'most complete map of climate...

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Stuart Stone
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