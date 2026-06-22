'Project Cosmos': Carbon Brief launches world's 'most complete' database of climate research

Carbon Brief has mapped a 'universe' of more than 1.8 million unique climate publications through an 18-month research project
Carbon Brief has today launched a digital database containing more than 1.8 million publications linked by 40 million citation relationships, which promises to deliver the 'most complete map of climate...
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