Study: Scotland leads the way for domestic clean tech adoption

Michael Holder
clock • 3 min read
Study: Scotland leads the way for domestic clean tech adoption

ECIU analysis of new data reveals how Scottish households are deploying solar panels and heat pumps at a faster rate than those in the rest of the UK

A new analysis has today revealed how Scottish households are installing clean technologies such as solar panels and heat pumps at a faster rate than those in England, with the latest data pointing to...

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