UK and Ukraine ink agreement to strengthen critical mineral collaboration

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Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

New Memorandum of Understanding reaffirms UK's support of Ukraine's efforts to develop its critical mineral resources

The UK and Ukraine have inked a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) this week to underpin collaboration on geological science projects and resource development efforts in support of Ukraine's plans to...

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