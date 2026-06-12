UK and Ukraine ink agreement to strengthen critical mineral collaboration

New Memorandum of Understanding reaffirms UK's support of Ukraine's efforts to develop its critical mineral resources
The UK and Ukraine have inked a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) this week to underpin collaboration on geological science projects and resource development efforts in support of Ukraine's plans to...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis