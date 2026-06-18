'One of Europe's biggest growth stories': Nearly a quarter of cars sold in May in Europe was electric

clock • 2 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Over 212,387 battery EVs registered last month, as motorists respond to soaring fuel prices by switching to zero emission models

Sales of battery electric vehicles (EVs) soared across Europe last month, as motorists continued to respond to the spike in global oil prices caused by the Iran conflict by rushing to take advantage of...

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