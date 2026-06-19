Barclays partners with Earth Capital Nexus for nature finance push

Banking giant identifies nature loss as an increasing financial risk, as it moves to ramp up investment in nature-related projects
Barclays has announced a new partnership with Earth Capital Nexus, a global research initiative at the London School of Economics and Political Science, to support efforts to better integrate nature into...
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