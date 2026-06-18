Workforce 2030: New campaign aims to change perceptions of the waste, recycling, and resources industries to boost sector's attractiveness to job seekers and recruiters
Companies and organisations across the UK's circular economy are being urged to sign up to a new pledge aimed at improving the waste, recycling and resource sector's attractiveness for job seekers and...
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