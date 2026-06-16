ZEV Mandate: Plug-in hybrid flexibilities could cost British drivers £13.8bn, study claims

ECIU suggests encouraging plug-in hybrid sales could cost British drivers £1,000 a year, prompting fears of 'Dieselgate 2' scandal
The government's decision last year to allow carmakers extra wriggle-room to meet electric vehicle (EV) sales targets could end up costing British drivers £13.8bn by encouraging manufacturers to sell more...
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