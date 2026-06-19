Formula 1 claims it is on track to meet 2030 net zero target

Motoring giant's latest sustainability update shows it has slashed nearly 80,000 tonnes of carbon emissions from its operations since 2018
The Formula 1 racing championship is on track to meet its goal of reaching net zero emissions by 2030, after delivering a 35 per cent reduction in its carbon footprint against its 2018 baseline. That...
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