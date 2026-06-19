Formula 1 claims it is on track to meet 2030 net zero target

clock • 2 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Motoring giant's latest sustainability update shows it has slashed nearly 80,000 tonnes of carbon emissions from its operations since 2018

The Formula 1 racing championship is on track to meet its goal of reaching net zero emissions by 2030, after delivering a 35 per cent reduction in its carbon footprint against its 2018 baseline. That...

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