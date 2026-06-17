Government announces multi-million pound marine conservation investment

Government pledges to invest £13.9m in supporting marine conservation programmes at Our Oceans Conference
The government is to invest £13.9m in the protection of ocean ecosystems in some of the world's most climate vulnerable communities, after this week confirming support for three international marine conservation...
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