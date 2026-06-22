How Caudal Energy is planning a 100MW wave of tidal energy projects

Stuart Stone
clock • 3 min read
Credit: Caudal Energy
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Credit: Caudal Energy

Following a successful £4.3m funding round, John Kennedy, CEO at Oxford University spinout Caudal Energy, shares how the company's fin-based technology is expanding where tidal energy can be deployed

BusinessGreen Intelligence: How does what you do contribute to the green transition? John Kennedy: Tidal stream energy is 100 per cent renewable and will replace fossil fuels. It is three times as dense...

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