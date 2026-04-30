How bottom trawling could land Europe with up to €16bn in environmental costs

New study claims net costs to society from destructive fishing practice are 90 times greater than the €180m in annual profits generated for the industry
The destructive fishing practice of bottom trawling in UK, Iceland, Norway, and European Union waters is resulting in the release of an estimated 112 million metric tonnes of carbon dioxide each year,...
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