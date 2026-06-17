Report: Global green economy surpasses $10tr market capitalisation milestone

Stuart Stone
clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

If considered as a standalone sector, the green economy overtook healthcare as the world's third largest industry in 2025, according to London Stock Exchange Group

The global green economy surpassed $10tr in market capitalisation for the first time last year, after revenues from companies, products, and services across a range of sustainability-focused sectors grew...

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