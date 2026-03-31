'A national scandal': More than 1.3 million tonnes of fish taken from UK's Marine Protected Areas since 2020

Analysis from Greenpeace warns Marine Protected Areas are 'little more than lines on a map' as destructive fishing practices continue largely uninhibited
Between 2020 and 2024, over 1.3 million tonnes of fish were caught inside the UK's Marine Protected Areas (MPAs), despite these areas being specifically designated to protect marine wildlife and fragile...
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