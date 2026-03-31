'A national scandal': More than 1.3 million tonnes of fish taken from UK's Marine Protected Areas since 2020

clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Analysis from Greenpeace warns Marine Protected Areas are 'little more than lines on a map' as destructive fishing practices continue largely uninhibited

Between 2020 and 2024, over 1.3 million tonnes of fish were caught inside the UK's Marine Protected Areas (MPAs), despite these areas being specifically designated to protect marine wildlife and fragile...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

Study: Advertising industry could slash emissions through 'small changes'

Solar carport opens at Legoland Windsor

More on Marine

'A national scandal': More than 1.3 million tonnes of fish taken from UK's Marine Protected Areas since 2020
Marine

'A national scandal': More than 1.3 million tonnes of fish taken from UK's Marine Protected Areas since 2020

Analysis from Greenpeace warns Marine Protected Areas are 'little more than lines on a map' as destructive fishing practices continue largely uninhibited

Amber Rolt
clock 31 March 2026 • 3 min read
Government confirms £271m funding boost for green shipping projects
Marine

Government confirms £271m funding boost for green shipping projects

New funding forms part of the Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition and Zero Emissions Vessels and Infrastructure fund

Amber Rolt
clock 03 March 2026 • 2 min read
Offshore wind: Peel Ports commits further £10m to Great Yarmouth Port expansion
Marine

Offshore wind: Peel Ports commits further £10m to Great Yarmouth Port expansion

Set to be rebranded the 'Port of East Anglia', it is being expanded to support the next generation of major offshore wind projects across the region

Amber Rolt
clock 30 October 2025 • 2 min read