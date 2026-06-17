Could offshore wind power 'electric shipping highways'?

New study explores how offshore wind farms could directly power ports and ships across Northern Europe, enabling the decarbonisation of shipping routes from the English Channel to the Baltic Sea
Ferries, cargo ships, and service operation vessels across the seas of Northern Europe could soon be powered by offshore wind farms, in a move that promises to slash fossil fuel dependencies, reducing...
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