'Constructive and pragmatic': IMO urges nations to revive stalled net zero plans

Head of International Maritime Organisation calls on diplomats to reach a compromise on proposals for tackling shipping emissions and avoid a repeat of the row that marred previous talks
The latest meeting of the International Maritime Organisation's (IMO) Marine Environment Protection Committee kicked off yesterday, with a call for diplomats to try and engineer a compromise on proposals...
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