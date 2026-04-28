'Constructive and pragmatic': IMO urges nations to revive stalled net zero plans

James Murray
clock • 4 min read
'Constructive and pragmatic': IMO urges nations to revive stalled net zero plans

Head of International Maritime Organisation calls on diplomats to reach a compromise on proposals for tackling shipping emissions and avoid a repeat of the row that marred previous talks

The latest meeting of the International Maritime Organisation's (IMO) Marine Environment Protection Committee kicked off yesterday, with a call for diplomats to try and engineer a compromise on proposals...

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