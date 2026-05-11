New wind-assisted ship delivered to Union Maritime

clock • 2 min read
Credit: Bar Technologies
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Credit: Bar Technologies

LR2 tanker Monza has been fitted with WindWings designed by Bar Technologies, which promise to slash fuel use and emissions

UK-based shipping firm Union Maritime has taken delivery of a new long-range (LR2) LNG-fuelled tanker fitted with wind-assisted propulsion sails designed by Bar Technologies. Bar Technologies announced...

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