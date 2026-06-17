ISO launches 'world first' Net Zero Aligned Organisations Standard for public consultation

Consultation on draft standard seeks to finalise international guidance for firms establishing net zero transition plans
The International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) has today launched a world first international standard, designed to help businesses develop net zero transition plans for public consultation....
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