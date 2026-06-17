ISO launches 'world first' Net Zero Aligned Organisations Standard for public consultation

Stuart Stone
clock • 5 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Consultation on draft standard seeks to finalise international guidance for firms establishing net zero transition plans

The International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) has today launched a world first international standard, designed to help businesses develop net zero transition plans for public consultation....

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