Greenpeace: Oil and gas tax breaks could have funded school and hospital solar rollout five times over

Campaign group claims tax revenues foregone through fossil fuel industry tax breaks could have helped insulate every fuel-poor home in England or bankroll school and hospital solar installations
Tax breaks provided to oil and gas firms in the UK have resulted in the Treasury missing out on revenues that could have been used to insulate every fuel-poor home in England or equip every school and...
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