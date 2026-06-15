Greenpeace: Oil and gas tax breaks could have funded school and hospital solar rollout five times over

Stuart Stone
clock • 6 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Campaign group claims tax revenues foregone through fossil fuel industry tax breaks could have helped insulate every fuel-poor home in England or bankroll school and hospital solar installations

Tax breaks provided to oil and gas firms in the UK have resulted in the Treasury missing out on revenues that could have been used to insulate every fuel-poor home in England or equip every school and...

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Greenpeace: Oil and gas tax breaks could have funded school and hospital solar rollout five times over
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