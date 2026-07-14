'Truly stratospheric': A quarter of EU power came from solar for the first time in June

Stuart Stone
clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Solar generated a record 52TWh of electricity across the bloc in June, according to a new analysis from think tank Ember

Solar was the European Union's largest single source of power in June, after the sun provided a quarter of the bloc's electricity for the first time over an entire month. That is according to the latest...

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