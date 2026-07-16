Government extends solar for schools investment drive

clock • 2 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Schools to benefit from government and private sector funding, which aims to make solar accessible to every school and college in the country

England's schools and colleges could save up to £220m in energy costs, after the government today confirmed a £40m funding boost to its solar panels for schools programme alongside a new private-sector...

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