Co-op and Deliveroo team up to deliver new food waste initiative

Co-op launches £3 produce bags on Deliveroo that offer up to £36 worth of reduced-to-clear fruit and vegetables
Supermarket Co-op has joined forces with delivery platform Deliveroo to launch a new food waste initiative, which will allow customers to buy 'mystery' fruit and vegetable produce bags at a discounted...
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