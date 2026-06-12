'Record levels of investment': Government maps out new £4.5bn active travel strategy

Revamped investment plan sets national target for people to walk or cycle 55 per cent of short trips in England's towns and cities
The government has today published a new £4.5bn active travel plan for England backed by a target for more than half of short journeys in towns and cities to be walked, wheeled or cycled within a decade....
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