Study: Investment in plastic recycling infrastructure promises to deliver £28bn economic boost

EXCLUSIVE: Expanded plastics recycling capacity could unlock economic gains and create 7,700 skilled jobs, but instead UK risks worsening capacity crunch
Creating the right investment conditions for a new wave of plastics recycling projects could unlock a £5.9bn investment opportunity, support the development of new energy from waste facilities, and create...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis