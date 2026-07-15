UK concrete sector launches circular economy action plan

Plan introduces objectives, actions, and metrics to help carbon intensive sector respond to evolving policy and market expectations
The UK's concrete industry has launched its first circular economy action plan, designed to work across the industry's value chain to create more circular material flows and support greater retention in...
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