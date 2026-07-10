New £6.5m project launches to recover rare earth magnets from old EVs

Project sees industry and academic partners join forces to recover rare earth magnets from end-of-life vehicles and return them to UK manufacturers
A new £6.5m project that aims to establish a circular UK supply chain for rare earth magnets used in electric and hybrid vehicles has launched this week. Metals recycling group EMR announced it has...
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