Study: Share of fossil gas generation in global power mix falls for fifth year running

Power generation from renewables continues to surge worldwide, as fossil gas power loses ground in the global electricity mix
The share of gas-fired power in the global electricity mix has fallen for the fifth consecutive year, with peak generation from fossil fuel power plants having already passed in many leading economies...
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