Study: Share of fossil gas generation in global power mix falls for fifth year running

Michael Holder
clock • 4 min read
Keadby power station near Scunthorpe | Credit: iStock
Image:

Keadby power station near Scunthorpe | Credit: iStock

Power generation from renewables continues to surge worldwide, as fossil gas power loses ground in the global electricity mix

The share of gas-fired power in the global electricity mix has fallen for the fifth consecutive year, with peak generation from fossil fuel power plants having already passed in many leading economies...

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