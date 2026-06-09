'For many businesses, energy is no longer a controllable overhead', government warned

Stuart Stone
clock • 4 min read
Mark Sait, CEO of SaveMoneyCutCarbon - Credit: SaveMoneyCutCarbon
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Mark Sait, CEO of SaveMoneyCutCarbon - Credit: SaveMoneyCutCarbon

EXCLUSIVE: Reducing reliance on external energy markets must be treated as a core business priority, open letter argues

Britain's energy security will remain exposed to fossil fuel price shocks and geopolitical turmoil unless a number of practical barriers holding back corporate decarbonisation efforts and the wider adoption...

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Stuart Stone
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