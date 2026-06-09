'For many businesses, energy is no longer a controllable overhead', government warned

EXCLUSIVE: Reducing reliance on external energy markets must be treated as a core business priority, open letter argues
Britain's energy security will remain exposed to fossil fuel price shocks and geopolitical turmoil unless a number of practical barriers holding back corporate decarbonisation efforts and the wider adoption...
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