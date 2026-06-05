FCA moves to simplify UK climate risk reporting for investment funds

UK's Financial Conduct Authority launches consultation over changes to climate risk reporting rules it estimates could save the investment management sector £20m a year
The UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has unveiled proposals to cut climate reporting paperwork for investment fund firms, which it said could save the industry £20m a year. The proposals are set...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis