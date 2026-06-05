FCA moves to simplify UK climate risk reporting for investment funds

clock • 2 min read
FCA moves to simplify UK climate risk reporting for investment funds

UK's Financial Conduct Authority launches consultation over changes to climate risk reporting rules it estimates could save the investment management sector £20m a year

The UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has unveiled proposals to cut climate reporting paperwork for investment fund firms, which it said could save the industry £20m a year. The proposals are set...

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